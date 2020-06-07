In a third consecutive increase of more than hundred daily new covid-19 cases, Kerala confirmed 107 new patients on Sunday, said the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a Facebook post.

With this, the state's active cases has reached 1095, from mere 16 active cases nearly a month ago on 8 May. A total of 803 people recovered in the state so far.

After successfully flattening the curve once, Kerala's cases started increasing with the resumption of international and interstate traffic last month. On Sunday too, 99 fresh patients has a travel history, said Vijayan. Of them, 71 came back from foreign countries and 28 returned from other states. Eight people infected through contacts.

Giving a district wise break up of cases, Vijayan said, 27 of Sunday's patients are from Malappuram district, 26 are from Thrissur, 13 from Pathanamthitta, nine from Kollam, seven from Alappuzha, six each from Palakkad and Kozhikode, four from Thiruvananthapuram, three each from Kottayam and Kasaragod, two from Kannur and one from Idukki district. With this, nearly all Kerala's 14 districts are having covid-19 patients.

Six new hotspots were also added on Sunday, totalling to 144 altogether till date. The state had extended lockdown until 30 June to containment zones even as has given major relaxations to lockdown in other areas. It will reopen shopping malls and places of worship, after shutdown since 23 March, in the coming week.

With the rising number of returnees from outside its borders, its people under observation and testing figures have also increased.

A total of 1,91,481 people are under observation in Kerala, 1716 of them in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine. As many as 277 people were hospitalised on Sunday alone, said the chief minister. He added that the state has tested 4316 samples in the last 24 hours, and has tested 83,875 individuals till date, out of whom 79,957 tested negative.

