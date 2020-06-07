Giving a district wise break up of cases, Vijayan said, 27 of Sunday's patients are from Malappuram district, 26 are from Thrissur, 13 from Pathanamthitta, nine from Kollam, seven from Alappuzha, six each from Palakkad and Kozhikode, four from Thiruvananthapuram, three each from Kottayam and Kasaragod, two from Kannur and one from Idukki district. With this, nearly all Kerala's 14 districts are having covid-19 patients.