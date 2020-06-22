Covid-19: Kerala records 138 fresh cases

ERNAKULAM : Kerala's coronavirus cases continued to rise on Monday as it identified 138 new patients, the highest daily hike so far, while 88 persons recovered from the illness, said the state's health minister KK Shailja in a statement. This is the fourth consecutive day where the state's daily tally of fresh cases increased more than the previous day's— it was 118 on Friday, 127 on Saturday and 133 on Sunday— to become the highest daily increase till date.

Kerala has confirmed 3,310 total cases so far, out of them 1,540 are active covid-19 patients and 1,747 have recovered so far, according to official figures.

Continuing with the trend seen since May, the bulk of the fresh spike— 87 patients— is accounted for by expats who tested positive after returning from foreign countries, especially from the Gulf, and another 47 are from other states, said Shailaja. However, four people were infected through the local contacts, she added, including a security guard in Government Medical College hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Based on Monday's official tally, all of Kerala's 14 districts are infected by covid-19. Most of the day's fresh infections were recorded in Malappuram, 17 cases. The other district-wise break of cases is as follows— 16 in Palakkad, 14 in Ernakulam, 13 each in Kottayam and Kollam, 12 each in Thrissur and Alappuzha, 11 in Thiruvananthapuram, nine in Kasaragod, five each in Wayanad, Kozhikode, four each in Idukki and Pathanamthitta and three in Kannur.

The state has another 1,47,351 individuals under observation for covid-19— the majority of them in home quarantine, except 2126 in hospitals, including 241 hospitalised on Monday. Kerala has tested 4734 samples in the last 24 hours, said Shailaja, and altogether 1,85,903 samples so far. The results of 2266 samples are pending, she added. The government said that it has added four more places to the list of containment zones on the day, taking the total tally of hotspots to 112.

