Covid-19: Kerala records 138 fresh cases

The state has another 1,47,351 individuals under observation for covid-19— the majority of them in home quarantine, except 2126 in hospitals, including 241 hospitalised on Monday. Kerala has tested 4734 samples in the last 24 hours, said Shailaja, and altogether 1,85,903 samples so far. The results of 2266 samples are pending, she added. The government said that it has added four more places to the list of containment zones on the day, taking the total tally of hotspots to 112.