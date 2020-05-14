Covid-19: Kerala records 26 new cases as more returnees test positive

ERNAKULAM : Kerala reported 26 fresh infections and three recoveries on Thursday, as the pandemic appears to strengthen more in the state after significantly slowing down. Active infections per day were as low as zero on three days in May. Kerala had 560 total recorded cases and 64 active infections so far. A total of 493 people have recovered so far, and four died.

"Our fresh infections were in single digits for the last few days. It increased to 10 yesterday. It has increased even more today. This shows the crisis we are facing," said the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Of the total new cases, half of them are those who returned to Kerala from other states or abroad, the CM said.

Seven of them returned from foreign countries and another seven returned from other states, he said. In an alarming new trend, 11 people were infected through contacts, he said. Kerala's secondary spread has been low for a while.

Two of the fresh patients are health workers, one is a policeman, who were posted on duty in a border check-post. The state has also asked some opposition leaders who protested at the check-post to go into quarantine. The positive cases are as follows—10 in Kasaragod district, 5 in Malappuram, 3 each in Wayanad and Palakkad, 2 in Kannur, and one each in Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kozhikode.

The chief minister said that the state has 36,910 people under observation, 548 of them in hospitals. So far, 40,692 samples were tested and 39,619 have been confirmed as negative, he said. As part of sentinel surveillance, 4,347 samples from priority groups such as health workers and migrant labourers were also tested, and 4,249 of them were negative, he added. The number of hotspots in the state has reduced from 33 to 15, said Vijayan.

