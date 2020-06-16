Kerala, where coronavirus cases have been spiralling, identified 79 new covid-19 patients on Tuesday, while 60 existing patients recovered, said the state's health minister K K Shailaja in a statement. With this, the state's active cases have reached 1,366 till date, while a total of 1,234 patients have recovered, said Shailaja. Notoably, Kerala's death rate is still one of the lowest among Indian states. It had recorded 20 deaths so far out of the coronavirus, the last one on Monday, according to the state estimates.

Kerala was the first state to report a coronavirus infection in India, on 30 January. It had flattened the curve in April, but saw a return of the cases when international and interstate travel partially resumed. Most of the fresh cases on Tuesday too came from people who just returned from travel— 47 of them returned from other countries and 26 returned from other states, according to the health minister. Five others were infected through local contacts, apart from a health worker who got infected from work.

The state also has 1,22,143 people under observation— 1,986 of them are in hospital isolation whereas the rest are quarantined in their homes, said Shailaja. As many as 210 persons were hospitalised on Tuesday, she said. It has tested 4,003 samples in the last 24 hours and overall, 1,57,117 samples have been tested so far in the state, said the health minister. A region in the capital city, Thiruvananthapuram, was added as a hotspot on Tuesday, taking the total tally of hotspots to 110 where the lockdown is in place.

Giving a district-wise break up of cases, Shailaja said, 15 of the fresh cases are identified from Malappuram, 13 from Ernakulam, seven each from Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kannur, six each from Pathanamthitta and Palakkad, four each from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam and Kozhikode, and two from Kasargod.

