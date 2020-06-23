Covid-19: Kerala records one more death, 141 new cases

Kerala reported another coronavirus-related death and 141 new covid-19 patients on Tuesday, the highest daily-tally so far. This is the 23rd covid-19 related death in the state. Meanwhile, 60 persons recovered from the disease on the day.

The state has confirmed total 3,451 cases so far, of which 1,620 are active patients and 1,807 recovered.

The state has lower numbers of active patients than other states that are top hotbeds, but the cases increased by around 500 last five days. It took the state 97 days to jump from just one confirmed case on 30 January, to 500.

"The situation in the state is becoming critical. Our cases are increasing at a faster rate than before. There's also a surge in cases where the source of infections remains unknown," said Kerala's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Out of the total active cases, in around 69 cases the source of infection is yet unknown, Mint reported on Monday.

The CM condoled the death of a patient from Kollam-district, Vasanthakumar, 68, on Tuesday. He was tested positive after returning from Delhi on 10 June.

The state had actually managed to flatten the infection curve by end-April, after which it peaked again with the influx of stranded expats from foreign countries as well as other Indian states.

According to official data until 15 June, 95% of the state's active patients are expats who returned from foreign countries or other Indian states. Out of the 138 people who tested positive today, 79 returned from overseas and 52 came back from other states. Nine persons infected through contact, apart from a health worker.

Kerala also has 1,50,196 under observation, of which 2,206 are in hospitals, including 275 hospitalised on Tuesday. The state tested 4,473 samples in the last 24 hours, said Vijayan. Altogether the state has tested 1,44,903 samples, of which the results of 3,661 samples are still pending.

