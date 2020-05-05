Covid-19: Kerala records three positive cases, no new recoveries

Kerala on Tuesday reported three fresh covid-19 cases and no new recoveries, taking the tally of active patients to 37. The number of patients with infection has slowed down sharply from 95 to 34, as 61 people recovered on Monday. The new cases come after no fresh cases reported in the state for the last two days.

Kerala has 502 total recorded covid-19 cases so far. Of them, 462 recovered so far and three died previously, excluding a Puducherry patient who died while in treatment and is not recorded in the state's list.

The three new infections are all in Wayanad district, the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. They are the wife and mother of a Chennai-returned lorry driver, who had tested positive earlier, he said. The rest is the daughter of the vehicle's cleaner.

The state is at the vanguard of a mass influx of returnees from overseas as India prepares to evacuate stranded expats. Out of the 64 flights going to evacuate 14,800 expats in 12 nations from Thursday, 15 services, the most, will be to Kerala. In total, the center has told the state that 80000 expats will arrive in Kerala in five weeks, Vijayan said.

The state will put the expats in compulsory quarantine by the public hospitals for one week, and the 24410 people allowed to return from other states so far, Vijayan said. For those tested negative after a week, if they don't have enough facilities back home to continue the quarantine for another week, the state will house them. About 2.5 lakh isolation beds have been identified in every districts, including vacant houses and houseboats, for this purpose, he said.

"One lakh beds are readily available. We also hope our facilities to increase from 45000 PCR tests to 60000 by this month's end," Vijayan said.

Kerala has 21,342 under observation, 308 of them in hospitals, Vijayan said. A total of 33,800 samples were tested so far, and 33,265 have turned out to be negative, he added.

