Kerala on Thursday reported ten new covid-19 patients while eight existing patients recovered, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Out of the new patients, four came from other states, two are foreign returnees and the remaining four are infected through contacts.

The state had put together a medical team to investigate how foreign returnees are turning positive even after a month of quarantine since the airports were closed.

With the fresh developments, Kerala has 447 total recorded cases, 129 active patients, 316 recovered case and two deaths so far. Vijayan also refuted some media reports that raised panic stating Kerala has not been able to identify some of Delhi's Tablighi event attendees, a hotspot in India. "All of those who attended Tablighi event are identified are quarantined. I'm stressing this since there is a purported campaign to discredit the state," said Vijayan.

The state has in observation 23876 people, 437 of them in hospitals, said Vijayan. In total, 21334 samples were tested so far, out of them 20326 results turned negative, he said.

The fresh cases have come from Idukki (4), Kozhikode (2), Kottayam (2), Thiruvananthapuram (1) and Kollam (1). The northern districts of Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram remain as the most infected parts of the state and will remain as red zones, which are fully shut under the nation-wide lockdown, said Vijayan.

Kannur has 2592 people in observation, Kasargod 3126 people, Kozhikode 2770 people and Malappuram 2465, he said. Apart from these four districts, all other districts in Kerala will be in the orange zone, which are partially-relaxed from the nation-wide lockdown, he said.

Earlier, Kottayam and Idukki districts were categorised as green zones in Kerala where the lockdown was relaxed to a large extent. But because of the fresh cases on both of them on Thursday, Vijayan said, they will also be now seen as orange zones with increased restrictions. In ten districts that fall within orange zones, panchayats which are seen as hotspots will be fully shut and local body governments will be tasked with it, he said.

"We have decided to purchase 10 real-time PCR machines for random checks. We have been able to thwart a third wave of infections through community spread. But we need to remain vigilant as the threat of it continues," he said.

The state has allowed employees under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to return to work, but those above 60-years of age should abstain, Vijayan said. With the borders sealed, a smuggling racket has formed who are taking contracts to bring people to Kerala, Vijayan said. The government will take stern action against such rackets, he added. Similarly, strong measures will be taken to prevent brewing of illicit alcohol, a dangerous practise that has taken root after alcohol became unavailable over the lockdown, Vijayan said.