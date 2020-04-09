Covid-19: Kerala reports 12 new cases on Thursday

The recovered includes eight foreigners, some of whom were forcibly admitted to hospitals by the authorities after they tried to jump quarantine or flee the state.

A 100 days after India's first coronavirus case was reported in Kerala, this is the third day in a row where more people are recovered than infected in the state, and shows the infection curve is flattening.

Kerala's total cases now stand at 357, making it one of India's top ten infected states. There are 258 active patients, two earlier deaths and 97 recovered— the highest number of recovered patients for a state in India— so far.

"Optimism is good. But we should not drop vigil. The chance of having fresh cases is still out there. We should prepare for the worst-case scenario," said Vijayan.

Out of the fresh cases, 11 were infected through contacts and one has a foreign travel history, said Vijayan

Kerala has 1,36,195 people under observation, 723 of them in hospitals and the rest in their houses, said Vijayan. On Thursday, 153 more people were admitted to hospitals, he said. The state has sent 12,710 samples for testing so far, out of which 11,469 returned as negative, he said.

Out of existing patients, 7.5% are above the age-group of 60 and 6.9% are below the age group of 20, two vulnerable sections of the society, said Vijayan.

Kerala plans to open one lab each in all 14 districts for testing and will open four new labs soon, apart from allowing more private labs, he said. In Kasargod, the state will airlift critically ill patients for giving them urgent medical need if needed, said Vijayan. At least 11 people have died so far, including one person on Thursday, due to lockdown restrictions hampering emergency medical travel to the neighbouring Mangalore in Kasargod, a much preferred medical destination for the local population.