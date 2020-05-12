Kerala reported five more covid-19 cases on Tuesday, four of them repatriated from the Gulf region. It is in line with the trend of a rising new wave of infections in one of the few states that managed to flatten the infection curve. Kerala expects to receive the bulk of nearly 15000 stranded expats repatriated from overseas in Vande Bharat Mission that began Thursday. With 11 of them testing positive so far, Keraa's active cases jumped from 16 two days ago to 32 now.

A total of 31,616 people are under observation in Kerala. Of the five new cases, three are from Malappuram district and one each from Pathnamthitta and Kottayam districts. There are no new recoveries. Of its 552 total infections, Kerala has 32 active infections. Except for four deaths, all of the rest recovered. The state had brought down active infections from 300 a month ago to 16 two days, significantly flattening the curve.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed concern over the development and said the state needs to gear up for "a new phase in the fight against the pandemic". He announced strengthened measures to strictly regulate people arriving through the now porous flights, trains, and road borders.

"Of the total 32 people under treatment, 23 had come from outside Kerala, 11 from abroad. Six came from Chennai, four came from Maharashtra, two from Nizamuddin, and 11 came from overseas... A total of 33,116 people have come to the state by road, 1,406 people by air and 833 people on ships," said Vijayan.

"So far, 70 percent of our positive cases came from outside the state and the remaining infected through contact. This shows the rate of spread is less than 1. This gives us hope and confidence. But, further ahead, we should expect a change in this situation. Earlier, when people returned from overseas, the spread in those countries was at a lower level. It has increased now. We have requested the center to do antibody testing for everybody who is returning," he said.

In the backdrop of Railways resuming service partly from Wednesday, there will be serval more coming by train, he said. "It’s a great challenge before us. We should be ready for a new phase in the fight against the pandemic," he said.

“Home Quarantine is now allowed those coming from other states. The home quarantine should in effect be the room quarantine. You should stay in your room and not interact with others so as to avoid any risk to children, sick and the elderly at home. At this stage, no one should do beyond what is recommended by health workers and the government", the CM said.

An e-pass is now made compulsory for all passengers arriving on the trains in the coming days, Vijayan said. Train passengers with symptoms will be shifted to hospitals and others will be transferred to quarantine centres in special vehicles. The people who do not possess the pass will be sent for compulsory institutional quarantine.

He asked for stoppages at all major stations in the State for the special Rajdhani trains. “We have requested the Railways to provide more stoppages in the State for these special Rajdhani trains as per the stops permitted for the regular Rajdhani Express. At the same time, we asked them to avoid the stoppages in other States so as to evade any risk of exposure to the passengers and run the trains as non-stop till it enters the State," he said. The State has requested for non-AC trains to be run as fully air-conditioned coaches will aid the spread of the virus during this pandemic time.

But, he also criticised the plan of Railways to operate A/C trains to ferry people to Kerala. “It’s dangerous and we have had instances of A/C travel causing the spread of infection. This will be brought to the attention of the Centre and the Railways," he said.

Vijayan said he has demanded to resume public transport buses, metro trains and three-wheelers outside red zones, in compliance with social distance and other health protocols, in the conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Meanwhile, four more flights carrying expatriates are scheduled to arrive in Kerala on Tuesday. Flights from Dhamam, Kaula Lumpur and Singapore will be arriving in Kochi and flight from Dubai is scheduled for Kannur late evening Tuesday. A rescheduled Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight will be arriving early morning Wednesday at 12:40 a.m.

