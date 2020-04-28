ERNAKULAM: Kerala on Tuesday recorded four new covid-19 cases and said it plans a rehabilitation package for crisis-ridden industries.

Two of the patients came from overseas and the rest were infected through contacts, he said. Three of the fresh cases were reported in Kannur and one in Kasargod, even as four people have recovered.

According to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala has recorded 485 total cases so far, and 123 active patients. The state has 20,773 people under observation, with 518 of them in hospitals. So far, 23,980 samples have been tested, and 23,277 returned with negative results, said Vijayan.

Meanwhile, the state is putting together a rehabilitation package to save industries and sectors from the economic fallout of the covid-19 pandemic, said the CM. "Sectors like IT, fisheries, tourism have taken a severe hit. Recovery from the crisis is not quickly possible. We will rope in experts for planning a rehabilitation package. Separately, the planning commission will undertake another study of the crisis," he said.

Vijayan had on Monday said an official estimate expects Kerala's gross state domestic product in the first quarter to decline by ₹80,000 crore owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. "The losses will increase if the situation does not ease," he had said.

Kerala has so far announced a ₹20,000 crore relief package to save lives and livelihood. On Monday, it announced a slew of relief measures for IT companies, which the state sees as a sunrise sector, including waiving two-months rent for technology companies that have occupied up to 10,000 sq ft space in state-owned tech parks. For those having more than 10,000 sq ft space, a moratorium of three months has been declared.

