Covid-19: Kerala reports four new cases, plans rehab package for industries

Kerala on Tuesday recorded four new covid-19 cases and said it is planning a rehabilitation package for crisis-ridden industries, according to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Two of the fresh patients had arrived from overseas and the other two were infected through contacts, he said. Three of the fresh cases were reported in Kannur and one in Kasargod, while four existing patients recovered, he said.

Kerala has recorded 485 covid-19 cases so far, and has 123 active patients, said the chief minister. The state has 20,773 people under observation, 518 of them in hospitals, he said. So far, 23,980 samples have been tested, and 23,277 have returned negative results, said Vijayan.

Meanwhile, the state is putting together a rehabilitation package to save industries and sectors from the economic fallout of the covid-19 pandemic. "Sectors like IT, fisheries and tourism have taken a severe hit. Recovery from the crisis is not quickly possible. We will rope in experts for planning a rehabilitation package. Separately, the planning commission will undertake another study of the crisis," he said.

Vijayan had on Monday said that an official estimate expects Kerala's gross state domestic product will in the first quarter decline by ₹80,000 crore owing to the Coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. "The losses will increase if the situation does not ease," he had said.

Kerala has so far announced a ₹20,000 crore relief package to save lives and livelihood. On Monday, it announced a slew of relief measures for IT companies, which the state sees as a sunrise sector, including waiving two-months rent for technology companies that have occupied up to 10,000 sq ft space in state-owned tech parks. For those having more than 10,000 sq ft space, a moratorium of three months has been declared.

