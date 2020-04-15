From being the ground zero of India's coronavirus fight 106 days ago, Kerala on Wednesday reported just one new covid-19 patient, attesting to the sharp decline of the outbreak in the state.

Kerala has been reporting more recoveries than new cases the past week, indicating a flattening of the infection curve. Out of 368 total recorded cases, 200 people recovered so far, including seven people on Saturday.

The state has 168 active cases and had reported two deaths previously—excluding a patient from Puducherry who died while in treatment in Kerala. To its favour, the death rate in Kerala is among the lowest in Indian states.

The state, but, supported the extended lockdown measures by the center. The state will chalk out its plans on how to implement the center's guidelines on the lockdown in the cabinet meeting on Thursday, said Kerala's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to reporters on Wednesday.

"We have made a great progress, the credit goes to the people and our health workers. But we have not reached a point where we can completely relax. If we relax restrictions now, the situation could go out of control," he said, in Malayalam.

Kerala still has 97,464 people under observation, although the figure was more than one lakh for a month until Tuesday. Only 522 of them are in hospital observation. The state has sent 16,475 samples for testing so far, said the chief minister, and 16,002 have returned as negative, and the rest of the results are awaited, he said.