Covid-19: Kerala reports one more death, 82 new cases and 73 recoveries

Meanwhile, the state relaxed protocols for short-term inbound interstate travellers on Monday. For short term visits of no fewer than seven days, travellers have to collect e-passes for visiting the state for priority needs such as education, business, healthcare, property management and court visits. These travellers are excepted from the mandatory home quarantine of 14 days, but will not be allowed to meet any person or go to any places other than the mentioned purpose for the travel. They are also banned from visiting public places or hospitals, unless willing to go into quarantine.