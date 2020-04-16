ERNAKULAM : Kerala on Thursday reported seven new covid-19 cases, but 27 more patients recovered, according to official estimates.

At 147 active patients and 245 recoveries, the positive cases are now as low as 38% of the total 394 cases in the state, as the virus infection curve continues to drastically decline.

Kerala reported India's first covid-19 cases in end-January and for the last eight days have been reporting more recoveries than fresh cases. Unlike other states, its death rate has been unusually low— at 0.51%— only two people have died in the state so far, excluding a Puducherry native who died while undergoing treatment in its Kannur district.

The fresh cases are reported in the most infected northern Kerala districts— Kannur has 4 cases, Kozhikode has 2 cases and Kasargod has one case, said the state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday. Five of them came from abroad and the rest two were infected through contacts with existing patients, he said. The 27 people recovered include some of the staff at Kochi airport who had been in contact with travellers returning from abroad, said Vijayan.

Kerala, but, is far from dropping the vigil. The state has 88,855 people in observation as of Thursday, 532 of them in hospitals, said Vijayan. A total of 108 people were added to hospital observation just on Thursday, he said.

With ten labs for testing, the state's testing capability has also shot up significantly over the past week. Kerala has sent 17,400 samples for testing until Thursday, said Vijayan, up by 925 samples a day ago. Out of them, 16,459 returned as negatives, he said.