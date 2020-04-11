One person died in Kerala's Kannur on Saturday, was a native of Puducherry's Mahi and hence is not counted in the state's official death tally but Puducherry's. So Kerala's total death count is still two people.

The total number of recorded cases in the state now stands at 373, which includes 228 active patients, 2 casualties and the rest have recovered.

This is the fifth day where the state reported more recovered cases than fresh ones, indicating that the infection curve may be flattening. Total number of people recovered so far is now at 143, the highest in India.

The fresh cases have come from Kannur (7), Kasargod (2) and Kozhikode (1). Three of them have a history of foreign travel and the rest infected through contacts, said the CM. Kerala has 1.23 lakh people under observation, mostly at their homes, and added 201 more people to hospitals on the day, he said. The stats has tested 14,163 samples for testing until Saturday, 12818 of them returned as negative and the rest of the results are awaited, he said.

Share Via