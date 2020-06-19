ERNAKULAM : Kerala on Friday said it has identified 118 new covid-19 patients and 96 recoveries, its highest daily tallies for both accounts. Meanwhile, the state government dragged its feet on the controversial decision to ask expats to undergo covid-19 testing before flying back to the state. The decision comes as a relief as hundreds of chartered flights, most of them from the Gulf region, are ready to take off with nearly two lakh stranded expats.

The government wanted the expat returnees to test for infecton before boarding, in order to avoid covid-19 patients and other passengers travelling together on the same flight. The move was strongly opposed by expat networks and the political opposition in Kerala. On Friday, it went back on its word to end the stalemate, and issued an order that said the pre-flight mandatory covid-19 testing will only be enforced from 25 June, instead of Saturday as it was earlier decided.

"The implementation of the prerequisite has been extended to four days as various expatriate organisations have asked for more time to facilitate Covid-19 testing," said in a statement K Ellangovan, Principal Secretary of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs, or NORKA, a nodal agency on the matter. A day ago, the government had offered to ship testing kits to overseas embassies.

Kerala has 1,380 active patients, and 1,509 recoveries as of now, said the state's health minister KK Shailaja in a statement on Friday. The high caseload on Friday is mostly from people who returned from international and interstate travel— 67 people returned from foreign countries and 45 came back from other states, said Shailaja. Six persons were infected through local contacts, she said.

The state also has 1,32,569 people under observation, 1,914 of them hospitalised and the rest in home quarantine. On Friday, 197 people were hospitalised. It has tested 4,889 samples in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,73,729 samples so far, said the minister. Seven new places, all in the most-infected Kannur district, were declared as hotspots on Friday, while three existing ones were exempted. The total tally of hotspots now are 112. The state had extended the lockdown in containment zones until 30 June.

The district-wise break of fresh patients, according to the government, are as follows: 18 persons from Malappuram district, 17 in Kollam district, 13 from Alappuzha district, 11 in Ernakulam district, 10 from Palakkad district, nine in Pathanamthitta district, eight each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur districts, seven in Kottayam district, six from Kozhikode district, four each in Wayanad and Kasargod districts, two from Idukki district and one in Thrissur district.

