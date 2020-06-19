The state also has 1,32,569 people under observation, 1,914 of them hospitalised and the rest in home quarantine. On Friday, 197 people were hospitalised. It has tested 4,889 samples in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,73,729 samples so far, said the minister. Seven new places, all in the most-infected Kannur district, were declared as hotspots on Friday, while three existing ones were exempted. The total tally of hotspots now are 112. The state had extended the lockdown in containment zones until 30 June.