ERNAKULAM : Kerala on Monday reported three new covid-19 patients, while 19 more people recovered from the virus infection, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

People in Kerala deserves the credit for the dip in numbers and shows the state has been able to curb the spread effectively, the CM said.

More than half of the total recorded cases have recovered in the state, but the public should not drop vigil, Vijayan said.

"We should not be complacent. Restrictions have to be followed strictly," he said.

The state had recommended to extend the nation-wide lockdown, which ends on 14 April, to April-end.

"Once Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces his decision tomorrow (on a possible extension of the lockdown), we will announce our own steps," said Vijayan.

Two of the fresh cases are recorded in Kannur and one in Palakkad district. Kerala's total recorded cases is now 378. Of them, 178 are active patients, two died previously and the rest 198 have recovered.

Kerala has under quarantine 1.12 lakh people, of them 715 are in hospitals, said Vijayan. The state has so far tested 15,683 samples, of which 14,829 have returned as negative and the rest of the results are awaited, he said.