Covid-19: Kerala wants lockdown extension till 15 May

ERNAKULAM : Kerala pitched for a partial lockdown to continue until 15 May in a written note shared with the prime minister's meeting with chief ministers on Monday. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he did not attend the meet himself as only a few states were supposed to speak, but had shared the suggestions with home minister Amit Shah over the phone on Sunday night.

"Kerala has asked the Centre to be careful in relaxing the lockdown. Specialties of states need to be factored into the relaxation norms. A partial lockdown can continue until 15 May and further decisions can be taken based on the then situation," Vijayan told reporters, detailing the suggestions shared.

"Districts with no fresh cases can be reopened but with a ban on public transportation and mass gatherings. Inter-state and inter-district travels should also be restricted until 15 May," he said. "The demand for testing and PPE kits are skyrocketing. Center should take responsibility for procuring the kits," he added.

"Expats with a meagre income, who live in labour camps, in jails, foreign students whose scholarships have stopped need to come back. People who have gone for short visits abroad or medical needs should also be given priority among the returnees. It will be difficult for many of them to pay for their travel expense now, so the center should pay for their air tickets," he said.

"Center should also announce a package for expat returnees, we should be able to use their skills. We have also reinstated our demands for non-stop trains to return 4 lakh migrants in Kerala back to their homes. The safety of Malayalee nurses and other health workers in the rest of India is also a cause of concern for Kerala. We have already written to several states on this matter, the center also needs to discuss this with states," said Vijayan.

Kerala has also listed out its financial distress asking for a central compensation package. "An expert study says in the 2020-21 financial year, in the first quarter Kerala's Gross State Domestic Product alone would decline by ₹80000 crore. The losses will increase further if situations do not ease," said Vijayan.

"Casual labourers in 30000 small enterprises have lost ₹14000 crore. Hotels and restaurants have lost ₹6000 crore and 14000 crore in that order. The fishing villages and IT (Information Technology) sectors have seen massive employment losses. Small vendors are severely hit and are pushed into a financial crisis. The center should form a package under national disaster management and should ensure income support for the distressed. There should be interest-free loans of 2 lakh to 5 lakh and additional subsidies," he said.

Share Via