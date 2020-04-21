Medical staff collect samples from people at newly set upped Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) to test for the COVID 19 coronavirus at Ernakulam Medical College in Kerala (AFP)
Medical staff collect samples from people at newly set upped Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) to test for the COVID 19 coronavirus at Ernakulam Medical College in Kerala (AFP)

Covid-19: Kerala worries with 19 new cases after a week's dip in infections

2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2020, 07:52 PM IST Nidheesh M.K.

  • Kerala has a total of 426 recorded cases, comprising 117 active patients, 307 recovered cases and two deaths so far
  • Almost half of the total active cases are now in Kannur district, including ten of the fresh cases of the day

ERNAKULAM : Kerala on Tuesday confirmed a worrying 19 new infections, coming after a week's dip in new infections and partially easing lockdown relaxations in its parts since Monday. Puzzlingly, 12 foreign returnees tested positive on the day, almost a month after the sealing of airports, raising doubts about the practicality of the state's incubation period of 28 days. The rest three fresh patients have a travel history to Tamil Nadu. In another mystery, one person in its Pathanamthitta district continues to be positive for the last 36 days.

The state has a total of 426 recorded cases, comprising 117 active patients, 307 recovered cases and two deaths so far. A total of 36,667 persons are under observation in the state, 332 of them in hospitals. At 53 active cases, almost half of the total active cases are now in Kannur district, including ten of the fresh cases of the day. So far, Kerala has tested 20,252 samples, out of which 19,442 have turned negative, said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who announced the day's figures in his daily briefing of the press.

On a question about one person remaining positive for 36 days, Vijayan said: "She continues to be in hospital without any symptoms. This shows that covid-19 is an unpredictable disease. There is an opinion that after the virus enters your body, in one stage it will continue to be in the body but will stop spreading to others. Our team of experts is studying what's happening."

Even as the state is not hit with a food shortage, the CM stressed that its resources could be stretched after some months and the state would need to be self-reliant in farming, as against importing most of the food grains and vegetables now. The state will make plans to grow more vegetables than the earlier budgeted 14.72 metric tonnes. "Everybody should start growing. Only seeds will help us if there is a shortage," he said.

RELATED STORIES
14 districts in Kerala have confirmed cases of Covid-19

6 new coronavirus cases reported in Kerala as of 5:00 PM - Apr 21

1 min read . 05:33 PM IST
A file photo of charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of the riot-affected northeast Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Coronavirus dims hope of rebuilding lives in riot-hit northeast Delhi

3 min read . 07:51 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout