Covid-19: Kerala worries with 19 new cases after a week's dip in infections

ERNAKULAM : Kerala on Tuesday confirmed a worrying 19 new infections, coming after a week's dip in new infections and partially easing lockdown relaxations in its parts since Monday. Puzzlingly, 12 foreign returnees tested positive on the day, almost a month after the sealing of airports, raising doubts about the practicality of the state's incubation period of 28 days. The rest three fresh patients have a travel history to Tamil Nadu. In another mystery, one person in its Pathanamthitta district continues to be positive for the last 36 days.

The state has a total of 426 recorded cases, comprising 117 active patients, 307 recovered cases and two deaths so far. A total of 36,667 persons are under observation in the state, 332 of them in hospitals. At 53 active cases, almost half of the total active cases are now in Kannur district, including ten of the fresh cases of the day. So far, Kerala has tested 20,252 samples, out of which 19,442 have turned negative, said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who announced the day's figures in his daily briefing of the press.

On a question about one person remaining positive for 36 days, Vijayan said: "She continues to be in hospital without any symptoms. This shows that covid-19 is an unpredictable disease. There is an opinion that after the virus enters your body, in one stage it will continue to be in the body but will stop spreading to others. Our team of experts is studying what's happening."

Even as the state is not hit with a food shortage, the CM stressed that its resources could be stretched after some months and the state would need to be self-reliant in farming, as against importing most of the food grains and vegetables now. The state will make plans to grow more vegetables than the earlier budgeted 14.72 metric tonnes. "Everybody should start growing. Only seeds will help us if there is a shortage," he said.

