Even as the nationwide lockdown put all modes of passenger transport to a halt, as many as 140 people died due to road crashes across the country, out of which over 30% were migrants travelling back home.

As per data compiled by non-profit organization SaveLIFE Foundation, India has recorded more than 600 road crashes during the first five weeks of the nationwide lockdown--between March 24 and May 3. Over 100 deaths in across 9 states--Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Almost 57% of the deaths were of people driving during the lockdown and the most common causal factor across these crashes was speeding, the organization said. The rest of the road crash deaths were of essential workers such as doctors, among others who were travelling either from or to their place of work.

While there has been a dip in the absolute number of road crash fatalities during lockdown due to suspension of public transport and general mobility, the rate of deaths in road crashes has remained unchanged, which is emblematic of the state of Indian roads amid stringent restrictions. India is one of the countries with the highest number of road accident-related deaths. There were 1,51,417 deaths due to road accidents in 2018, an increase of 2.3% from 2017, according to road ministry data.

“India suffers the highest number of road crash deaths globally each year. Though there will be a dip in that number this year due to the lockdown, 140 deaths in over 600 crashes goes to show gains achieved will be lost as soon as things go back to normal. The third phase of the lockdown is a golden opportunity for states to fix engineering faults in our roads and institute mechanisms for electronic enforcement so that when things become normal, we can keep road fatalities low." Piyush Tewari, Founder and CEO, SaveLIFE Foundation said.

