Coronavirus lockdown extended till 31 May, says NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) today asked Ministries Departments of Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to 31 May, 2020.

The authority further directed National Executive Committee (NEC) to "issue modifications in the guidelines if necessary, keeping in view the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of Covid-19."

The fourth extension of the lockdown, which was imposed by the government on 25 March, comes amid the Centre's push to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. The third phase will end today, 17 May.

However, a couple of states such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have already extended the lockdown till 31 May owing to the increasing coronavirus cases and deaths there.

"There will be some relaxations in the fourth phase," said Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta. "The green and orange zones will get more relaxations, in terms of starting more services. As of now only essential services are operational, he added.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu chief minister announced some new relaxations such as resumption of public transport in 25 districts. However, the remaining 12 districts including Chennai, there would be no change in the restrictions and would continue as they existed during the third phase of lockdown. Palaniswami added.

Earlier, in an address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation on 12 May, 2020, Modi said that the fourth phase of the lockdown will be a "totally different lockdown," which will contain new rules based on the suggestions from the states. Consequently, a number of states submitted their suggestions to the Prime Minister over the days in order to help the ministry chart out the revised guidelines.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 90,927 while the death toll from Covid-19 has gone up to 2,872, according to the Sunday figures released by the Health Ministry today morning. In past 24 hours, 4,987 new cases, the highest one-day jump, and 120 deaths were reported.

Share Via