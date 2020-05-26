BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Mango Board and Marketing Corporation on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with e-commerce firm Flipkart to sell mangoes on its platform.

With this partnership, Flipkart has forayed into selling farm produce after its collaboration with other retailers and fast-moving consumer goods companies to deliver essential items during the lockdown period.

The latest tie-up is part of Karnataka government’s efforts to enable farmers to sell their produce online as the covid-19 induced lockdown has hit sales and their earnings.

Deccan Herald first reported this story on Tuesday.

“The State Mango Board offers significant capabilities and a distinctive business model by acting as a nodal agency bringing Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO’s) for Mango Growers/ Traders, thereby alleviating the conditions and creating a viable market for their produce," Rajendra Kataria, secretary to horticulture department and chairman of the state mango board said in a statement.

The decision to go online comes a month after it knocked on the doors of postal services to deliver mangoes across the state.

“Along with the Mango Board, Indian Post Offices will function as the last mile delivery operations partners during this season," the company said in a statement.

Farmers produce organisations from Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belgaum will be onboarded on the Flipkart platform as sellers. The mangoes will be available in batches of 3 kgs, and consumers will have access to popular varieties such as Alphonso, Badami, Apoos, Banganpalli, Kesar, Neelam, Himam Pasand, Sendur, and Mallika.

"By coming together with the Mango Board, Government of Karnataka and the Indian Post Office, we are extending our capabilities to support the farmer community and also have consumers enjoy the mango season - something which they look forward to each year," Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group, said.

In a statement, Flipkart said that it will provide its marketplace platform to the Mango Board, sellers, growers and traders by enrolling them. The online retailer will then provide training and capacity building of how to use the app and other user interfaces.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated