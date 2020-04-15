Covid-19 lockdown: Govt eases norms for movement of trucks from 20 April

NEW DELHI: The union home ministry on Wednesday eased the movement of trucks from 20 April to ensure smooth supply of goods across the country.

The government allowed movement of truck and goods carrier with two drivers and one helper, provided they have a valid driving licence. Empty trucks will be allowed to ply on roads and highways to pick up and drop goods.

The latest directive from the union home ministry is expected to streamline the supply of both essential and non-essential goods for the common man, at a time when millions of people across the country are stuck in their home amid a nationwide lockdown. The restrictions had disrupted movement of goods across the value chain.

The government had announced a three-week lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, beginning 25 March 25, which led to suspension of economic activities as well as passenger transport services. In an address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the lockdown will be extended till May 3. Select public activities will be allowed across states from 20 April.

In a fresh set of guidelines, the home ministry said “these activities will be operationalised based on strict compliance to existing lockdown guidelines", adding that states would be required to ensure that all precautions with regard to social distancing were followed.

According to the home ministry circular, shops for truck repair and dhabas on the highways will be allowed while maintaining social distancing norms prescribed by respective states and union territories. The move is expected to provide relief for truck drivers who set out on long journeys to deliver goods, across several states.

The ministry also allowed movement of staff and contractual labour for operations of railways, airports, landports, seaports, provided they procure necessary passes from the local authorities.





