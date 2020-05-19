Mumbai: Private banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will likely focus more on tractor financing, given the prospects of a good harvest following forecast of normal monsoon rains and adequate reservoir levels, suggested executives from leading farm equipment manufacturers such as International Tractors Ltd (ITL), Escorts Ltd and John Deere India Pvt Ltd.

The push towards tractor financing also comes amid a bleak outlook for automobile sales - a result of the lockdown, to contain the spread of covid-19, which has weighed on consumer sentiment and economic growth.

According to industry body SIAM, auto sales are expected to decline 35-40% FY21, if GDP growth remains flat. On the other hand, tractor sales are expected to see a 10% dip this fiscal, according to brokerage firms.

“I am not worried about tractor financing because I see banks, which are active in this industry, are trying to bounce back. The private banks and NBFCs are increasing their rural portfolio with more budget allocation to tractors than other industries, for example automobiles," Raman Mittal, executive director at International Tractor Ltd (ITL), which makes the Sonalika brand of tractors, told Mint on May 17 in a phone interview.

Mittal said there are 20-odd financial institutions that actively lend to the farm equipment industry, which is 7.0-7.5 lakh tractors in market size.

Tractor manufacturers believe that while a substantial part of the sales were lost due to the lockdown, the next quarter will see a strong recovery.

According to Shenu Agarwal, chief executive officer, Escorts Agri Machinery, the tractor industry lost up to 80,000 units of sales during the lockdown, which began 25 March.

He, however, believes that up to 50% of the lost sales would be recovered during July – October on the back of pent-up demand, good sowing season along with other favourable factors such as replenished reservoirs and a good monsoon forecast.

“We continue to see good demand for tractors due to excellent rabi harvest, good reservoir levels, forecast of a normal monsoon, along with the government’s focus on the agri sector, related to mechanisation, liquidity, infrastructure and market linkages. Increase in rural and agri spending on core schemes by the government should augur well for the industry," said Hemant Sikka, president, farm equipment sector at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd told this publication.

Agricultural activities being largely exempt from lockdown restrictions and rural India seeing fewer covid-19 cases, the farm economy has been able to open up earlier compared to cities, thus allowing financial institutions to get back to work.

“Banks began opening up after April 20 and are now running at two-thirds of their capacity and in a couple of weeks they will restore complete operations," Agarwal of Escorts had said in an analyst call on 14 May.

"Financing institutions want to increase their market share in tractor loans," he had said.

The tractor financing business is also attractive because of the relatively lower rate of delinquencies when compared to commercial vehicles.

“Delinquencies in tractor funding do not spike as much as they do in the commercial vehicle or trucking segment. Although there can be some bumpiness in the cash flows in tractors, it is still better than lending to the truck fleet operators," said Shamsher Dewan, vice president and sector head – corporate sector ratings, Icra Ltd.

The tractor financing business is today largely dominated by NBFCs and private banks.

According to Mittal of ITL, about 80% of the lending in the farm machinery segment comes from private banks and the NBFCs.

“While NBFCs charge 15-17% rate of interest, public sector banks, despite low rate of interest on loans, remain weak players," ITL's Mittal said.

NBFCs dominate the space despite the higher rates that they charge as they are faster in credit appraisal, loan sanctions and have a stronger reach than banks, said ICRA's Dewan.

