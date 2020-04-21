India’s economic report card has started to show signs of stress, with ten of the sixteen high-frequency indicators in red (below the five-year average trend) as of March, the latest edition of the Mint Macro Tracker shows. Of the remaining 16 indicators, five were in green while one maintained trend.

This marks a deterioration compared to February, when eight indicators were in red and seven were in green. The Mint Macro Tracker, launched in October 2018, provides a monthly state-of-the-economy report based on trends in sixteen indicators across four segments: consumer economy, producer economy, external sector, and ease of living.

While the tracker has been reflecting signs of stress for several months, February saw an improvement in the overall score-card. The covid-19 hit put the brakes on a nascent recovery and could leave a lasting impact on the score-card in the coming months. India’s economic engines have been immobilized by the nation-wide lockdown put in place to tackle the virus, and could take time to roar back to life.

Passenger vehicle sales, already quite weak, were battered in March, declining 55 percent compared to the year-ago period. This is the sharpest fall in passenger vehicle sales since 1992. The data for the other three indicators of the segment—tractor sales, domestic air passenger growth and broadband subscriber base—are available with a lag. Tractor sales growth and domestic air passenger growth had witnessed some improvement in February, the latest month for which data is available. However, both are also likely to turn sharply negative in March. Despite the improvement in February, domestic air passenger growth was already in red (below the five-year average trend).

The prognosis for the producer economy segment also appears grim. The composite Purchasing Managers’ Index slipped in the red to 50.6, the lowest reading in five months. Banks’ non-food credit growth (7.3% in February) is also in the red. Rail freight traffic growth and the core infrastructure growth showed sharp improvements in February, which are unlikely to sustain through March.

In a recent report, investment bank Barclays said the lockdown restrictions in India are causing much more economic damage than anticipated, cutting its forecast for gross domestic product for the current fiscal year to 0%.

“Despite being characterised as essential sectors, the negative impact of the shutdown measures on the mining, agriculture, manufacturing and utility sectors appears higher than expected," the note said.

The picture is not looking pretty on the ease of living front either. Three of the four indicators-- CPI, real rural wage growth, and job outlook—were in the red as of March. Inflation remained elevated despite a modest fall in retail inflation in March (5.9%). The latest round of the industrial outlook survey conducted by the Reserve Bank of India for the Jan-Mar quarter had shown that sentiment on employment conditions had marginally improved. But a separate survey repeated a fortnight after the original survey on a smaller sample (48 companies compared to 860 in the original) to capture a possible covid-19 impact, showed very sharp deterioration in sentiment. The net response – the difference in percentage of the respondents reporting optimism and that reporting pessimism – was -10.4 in the later survey compared to 2.1 in the earlier survey. On the upside, inflation could turn more benign in the coming months due to the negative growth shock. RBI expects inflation to fall below its target of 4% by mid 2020-21.

On the external front, two indicators—labour-intensive export growth and the rupee-dollar exchange rate—turned red, while India’s trade deficit (as percent of total trade) turned amber from green. India’s labour-intensive exports fell by a record 37% in March. India’s total merchandise exports shrunk 35% in March. At the same time the exodus of capital from India’s equity and debt markets has eroded the value of the rupee, which fell 4% against the dollar in March.

The capital outflows and sharp fall in exports has meant that India’s rank among other major emerging economies has fallen sharply. The only silver lining in the external sector data is India’s import cover (nearly 13 months) which has trended above the five-year average for the last five months. This will give some buffer to India to deal with the capital exodus and the trade shock.

India, a net commodity importer, could also benefit from lower global commodity prices.

As the data starts to capture the full impact of the lockdown April onwards, the picture will only turn grimmer. Any improvement in the score-card will hinge upon the pace at which restrictions are lifted and on the extent to which stimulus measures are ramped up after the spread of the epidemic has been contained.