Covid-19, lockdown shoot up interest in senior living facilities

J.D.N. Sharma and his wife had been planning to move into an assisted living facility for seniors for a year. They had even narrowed down their search to six possible institutions. With friends in Columbia Pacific’s Serene Urbana facility in Bengaluru, they decided to stay there for some days as a trial when news started coming in that older adults are at an increased risk of covid-19. Few days later, the nationwide lockdown was announced, and the couple was stuck.