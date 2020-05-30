In order to fight coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, the lockdown will be extended till 15 June, announced Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday. He said that the state cannot re-open economic activities at a time when the virus is prevalent across the state.

Till Friday night, coronavirus has claimed the lives of 334 people in the state.

On Friday, as many as 192 new COVID-19 patients were found in the state, while 219 patients were discharged the hospitals after the recovery. The number of active cases in the state stood at 3,042.

The number of coronavirus patients in the state till Friday night was 7,645.

Meanwhile, by 4 pm on Saturday, Indore reported 87 new patients testing positive for the virus. The tally of patients has gone up to 3,431 while Indore has recorded 126 corona deaths since 5 March.

In the state capital Bhopal new cases rose by 43 by Saturday evening taking the total number of cases so far to 1,534.

The rising number of patients in Bhopal has led to new hotspots being marked. Jahangirabad, Mangalwara, Hanumanganj police station area of old Bhopal have reported the most cases recently. On Friday, 15 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies)

