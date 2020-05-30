Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh govt extends lockdown till 15 June
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: ANI)

Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh govt extends lockdown till 15 June

1 min read . 06:32 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Till Friday night, coronavirus has claimed the lives of 334 people in the state

In order to fight coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, the lockdown will be extended till 15 June, announced Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday. He said that the state cannot re-open economic activities at a time when the virus is prevalent across the state.

In order to fight coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, the lockdown will be extended till 15 June, announced Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday. He said that the state cannot re-open economic activities at a time when the virus is prevalent across the state.

Till Friday night, coronavirus has claimed the lives of 334 people in the state.

Till Friday night, coronavirus has claimed the lives of 334 people in the state.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

On Friday, as many as 192 new COVID-19 patients were found in the state, while 219 patients were discharged the hospitals after the recovery. The number of active cases in the state stood at 3,042.

The number of coronavirus patients in the state till Friday night was 7,645.

Meanwhile, by 4 pm on Saturday, Indore reported 87 new patients testing positive for the virus. The tally of patients has gone up to 3,431 while Indore has recorded 126 corona deaths since 5 March.

In the state capital Bhopal new cases rose by 43 by Saturday evening taking the total number of cases so far to 1,534.

The rising number of patients in Bhopal has led to new hotspots being marked. Jahangirabad, Mangalwara, Hanumanganj police station area of old Bhopal have reported the most cases recently. On Friday, 15 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated