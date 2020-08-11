Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 11,088 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 5,35,601, while 256 more patients died due to the infection, 48 of them in Mumbai, said a state health official.

After the addition of new cases, the state's tally rose to 5,35,601, while the COVID-19 fatality figure increased to 18,306, he said.

Also, 10,014 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of recovered cases to 3,68,435, the official said.

There are 1,48,553 active cases in the state at present, he added.

In Mumbai, 917 new cases and 48 deaths were reported, taking the count to 1,25,224 and the toll to 6,893. The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 18,887, he added.

Pune city reported 928 fresh cases along with 36 deaths, taking its count to 72,640 and the toll to 1,862, the official said.

So far, 28,37,578 tests have been carried out in the state.

Of the 256 deaths reported in Maharashtra, 211 had taken place in the last 48 hours and 34 in the past one week. The remaining 11 deaths took place before last week, but were added to the fatality count on Tuesday, the official said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- which covers Mumbai and its surrounding towns -- reported 2,713 new coronavirus cases, taking its total to 2,72,104, while 106 deaths pushed up the fatalities in the region to 10,962, he said.

Pune division's COVID-19 tally increased to 1,35,061 with 2,459 cases, while 62 fatalities took the death toll to 3,596.

The Nashik division has reported 52,447 cases and 1,496 deaths so far and the Kolhapur division 18,370 positive patients and 499 fatalities.

The Aurangabad division has reported 21,573 cases and 708 deaths and the Latur division 12,375 cases and 373 deaths.

The Akola division has reported 10,683 cases and 333 deaths and the Nagpur division 12,437 cases and 283 deaths so far.

As many as 551 people from other states have been treated in Maharashtra, including 56 who died, the official said.

There are 10,04,233 people under home quarantine and 35,648 in institutional quarantine facilities.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,35,601, new cases 11,088, deaths 18,306, discharged 3,68,435, active cases 1,48,553, people tested so far 28,37,578.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

