Covid-19: Maharashtra adds 9,181 new cases; 293 deaths in last 24 hours

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported 9,181 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 5,24,513, while the death toll crossed the 18,000-mark with 293 new fatalities, said a state health official.

The statewide tally stood at 5,24,513 with the addition of 9,181 new cases, while the fatality figure rose to 18,050 after 293 more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

The statewide tally stood at 5,24,513 with the addition of 9,181 new cases, while the fatality figure rose to 18,050 after 293 more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

Also, 6,711 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing up the recovery tally to 3,58,421, the official said.

There are 1,47,735 active cases in the state at present, he added.

Mumbai reported 925 new coronavirus cases and 46 deaths, taking the tally to 1,24,307 and the toll to 6,845, the official said.

The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 19,172, he added.

Pune city reported 779 fresh cases along with 24 deaths, taking the count to 71,712 and fatalities to 1,826, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,24,513, deaths 18,050, recoveries 3,58,421, active cases 1,47,735 and people tested so far 27,73,520.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.