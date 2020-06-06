Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2739 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 82968.

Active cases however, are at 42,600 and total patients discharged so far are 37390.

Of the total cases Mumbai's tally was at 47354. Active cases in Mumbai are at 25794. The city's death toll stood at 1577.

After Mumbai, Thane reported most number of cases at 12464 with active cases at 7456 and total deaths at 322.

With 120 new deaths reported today, total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease stood at 2969.

Recovery rate in the state is 45.06% while mortality rate is at 3.57%.

There are total 85 laboratories functional in the state for covid-19 diagnosis – 47 government ones and 38 private ones, the state public health department said in a press statement.

Currently, 5,46,566 people are in home quarantine. There are 75,741 beds available in quarantine institutions and 29098 people are in institutional quarantine at present.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 3603 active containment zones in the state currently.

