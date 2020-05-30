Any person seen violating this order would be liable to a fine of ₹1,000 and a day of public service, if caught spitting/smoking in public places for the first time. Second instance of spitting/smoking by the same person will be liable to a fine of ₹3,000 and three days of public service, while the third instance will be liable to ₹5,000 fine and five days of public service, the state public health department notified.