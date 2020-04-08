Covid-19: Maharashtra count at 1,135

Maharashtra reported 117 new covid-19 cases today, taking the total tally of affected patients to 1135 with 8 patients succumbing to the virus. Five of the deceased were from Mumbai, 2 from Pune and one from Kalyan.

The current death toll of the state is 72 while only 117 people have shown complete recovery so far. Out of the deceased 45 are from Mumbai and ten from Pune.

Majority of the deceased did not have any international travel history but they also suffered from pre-existing health conditions.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. Total 645 teams are working in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation area. There are 3658 teams working across the state and surveillance of over 10 lakh population has been done.

Earlier today, Rajesh Tope, state health Minister clarified that the state has not yet reached stage three of the pandemic. The state is now arranging for mobile and community clinics across urban areas and “Rakshak" clinics in rural areas to aid treatment of patients. The state is in talks with Indian Medical Association to facilitate these clinics. The state is also seeking to allow more private clinics to treat patients.

As of today, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) made wearing face masks mandatory in public places. Mumbai is the first city in India to make masks compulsory. Pune Municipal Corporation has done the same according to a letter issued by the state government. Further, masks have been made compulsory for entry at all government offices.