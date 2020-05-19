MUMBAI : Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday evening said that after lakhs of migrant workers left the state in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, the state government has prepared about 5.87 lakh workers for 19 different types of businesses in order to resume economic activities and provide livelihood to public of the state

“There are three divisions at the forefront in providing work. The highest number of workers has been provided in the gram panchayat area which is 36,046. The agriculture department has provided 5,529 works while the silk directorate has provided 1,329 works," said the chief minister.

While the lockdown is on in the state against the backdrop of corona virus, a large number of work has been undertaken under the Employment Guarantee Scheme in areas where corona is not prevalent, said Thackeray.

“46,539 jobs under employment guarantee scheme are underway in various districts of the state and about 5. 92 lakh laborers are present with regards to these jobs," said Thackeray, while assuring that work will be made available to the workers and the government will ensure that the corona does not spread among the workers.

Nearly 5 lakh migrant workers have left the state ever since the lockdown started due to covid-19.

Thackeray said there has been a continuous increase in labor attendance with the employment guarantee scheme underway.

“As on 4 April, 19,509 laborers were present at 3,393 jobs in the state. Till 23 April, it increased to 23,026 jobs in which 1.40 lakh workers got engaged. As on 18 May 18, there were about 6.53 lakh laborers at work. This means that a large number of jobs are being provided to the workers through various works of the Employment Guarantee Scheme," said Thackeray.

Thackeray said the number of single job card holders under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme is about 22.26 lakh. There are 8,00,912 women and 14.25 lakh men with single job card holders, who have no other support.

“All the district collectors have been instructed to provide jobs to single job card holders on priority basis so that they can get support through work," said Thackeray.

With over 35,058 cases as on Monday, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by covid-19 pandemic. 2033 new covid-19 patients were found on Monday in the state. Mumbai alone has recorded 21,335 positive cases as on Monday.

“Considering the prevalence of corona in the country and the state, guidelines have been issued to prevent the spread of the virus to MGNREGA workers. This includes taking up individual work if MGNREGA demand is received, providing sanitizer, handwash, soap, paper soap in the workplace, providing health facilities to the workers from the local health centre, providing immediate medical facilities in case of symptoms, keeping distance etc.," said Thackeray.

In Maharashtra, Bhandara district has the highest number of laborers. About 1.31 lakh laborers have got work there now. In Amravati district there are 62, 889 laborers working under employment guarantee scheme.

Gondia is in the third position with 56,192 laborers. 49, 796 laborers got work in Chandrapur; 44,622 in Palghar; 32,551 in Gadchiroli; 27,191 in Nandurbar; 19,567 in Nashik; and so on.

There are 3,156 laborers in Sangli, 3,133 in Vashi, 2,343 in Sindhudurg, 2,156 in Thane, 1,988 in Kolhapur and 1,564 in Raigad.

Thackeray said all eligible beneficiaries holding forest leases under the Forest Rights Act have been registered under MGNREGA and instructions have been given to provide maximum employment to them.

