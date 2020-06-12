Covid-19: Maharashtra crosses 1 lakh cases, Mumbai at 55451

MUMBAI : Maharashtra on Friday crossed the one lakh-mark after it reported 3,493 covid-19 positive cases.

Active cases however, are at 49616 and total patients discharged so far are 47796.

The state capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally, reported 1,366 new cases taking the tally to 55,451. With 90 new deaths, the city's count is at 2,044. Active cases in the city are at 28248.

With 127 new deaths reported today, total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease has gone up to 3717.

Recovery rate in the state is 47.34% while mortality rate is at 3.7%.

Out of the 127 deaths today, 92 were men and 35 women. 67 of them aged over 60 years, 52 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and 8 were aged less than 40 years. 89 out of 127 patients (70%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. Death toll in Covid-19 patients has now gone up to 3717 in the state.

Out of the total deaths reported today, 50 deaths occurred in the last two days and the rest are from the period 20 May to 9 June. Out of the 77 deaths in this period, 55 were recorded in Mumbai, 10 in Thane, three in Sangli, two in Kalyan-Dombivali, two in Pune and one each in Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Nashik, Dhule and Amaravati.

Currently, 5,79,569 people are in home quarantine. There are 75,067 beds available in 1553 quarantine institutions and 28,200 people are in institutional quarantine currently.

Out of 6,24,977 laboratory samples, 1,01,141 have been tested positive (16.18%) for covid-19 until today.

Maharashtra will soon begin trials for Remdesivir, a drug touted as a success in the battle against covid-19.

