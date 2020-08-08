Maharahstra on Saturday reported 12822 covid-19 cases at taking the state's tally to 5,03,084

Active cases in the state are at 1,47,048 and total patients discharged so far are 3,38,362. State's death tally due to covid-19 is at 17,367.

The state's capital, Mumbai, reported 1304 new cases today taking the city's tally to 1,22,316.

With 58 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 6751. Active cases in Mumbai are at 19914 and 95354 patients have recovered.

Thane and Thane municipal corporation, the next biggest contributor to the state's tally, saw a total of 536 new cases today pushing the total number of covid-19 cases to 37603 . Active cases in Thane are at 22943 and 77737 patients have recovered.

The state reported 275 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 3.45% and recovery rate is at 67.26%.

Currently, 9,89,612 people are in-home quarantine and 35625 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 26,47,020 laboratory samples, 5,03,084 have been tested positive (19%) for covid-19 until today.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Friday said deaths due to the coronavirus infection must be reduced at any cost and focus should be on tracing patients and contacts.

Thackeray also asked authorities to take strict action against hospitals for overcharging, and called for effective bed and ambulance management amid the outbreak.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via