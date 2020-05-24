Covid-19: Maharashtra crosses 50,000 mark, Mumbai at 30,542

Covid-19: Maharashtra crosses 50,000 mark, Mumbai at 30,5421 min read . 08:07 PM IST
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hinted that the lockdown in the state could be extended beyond 31 May
Maharashtra on Sunday reported its highest-single day covid-19 cases spike taking the state's tally to 50,231. The state reported 3014 new cases today.
Of these Mumbai alone reported 30542 cases with 988 deaths reported.
In the state, death toll of covid-19 patients has now gone up to 1635.
On Sunday, 58 covid-19 infected patients died in the state. Of these, 39 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, six in Pune, six in Solapur, four in Aurangabad city and one each in Latur, Mira-Bhayander and Thane City.
"We can't say that lockdown will be over by 31st May. We will have to see how we will go forward. The coming time is crucial as multiplication of virus is picking up. I want to assure the medical fraternity that we are with them in all ways," he said in his address the the state.
As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 2283 active containment zones in the state currently.
A total of 14600 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery. Currently, 4,99,387 people are in home quarantine and 35107 people are in institutional quarantine.
