Covid-19: Maharashtra crosses 70,000 cases, Mumbai at 41099

MUMBAI : Maharashtra on Monday reported 2361 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 70013. Active cases however, are at 37534 and total patients discharged so far are 30018.

Of the total cases Mumbai's tally was at 41099. Active cases in Mumbai are at 22789. The city's death toll stood at 1319.

After Mumbai, Thane reported most number of cases at 9941 with active cases at 6089 and total deaths at 215.

With 76 new deaths reported today, total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease stood at 2362.

In a press statement, the state public health department said, recovery rate in the state is at 43% and mortality rate is at 3.37%.

Currently, 5,67,552 people are in home quarantine. There are 72,704 beds available in quarantine institutions and 36,189 people are in institutional quarantine.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 3294 active containment zones in the state currently.

The municipal corporation has set up a 200-bed corona hospital with oxygen facilities near Maharashtra Nature Park at Dharavi, a densely populated part of Mumbai.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the hospital will be operational from tomorrow.

"The 200-bed hospital has been set up in just 15 days and each bed has oxygen. Therefore, the coronary artery patient who is experiencing difficulty in breathing will be immediately brought to the center and treated with oxygen," said the public health department. 10 doctors, 15 nurses, wordboys and full time ambulances are also available for this hospital.

"It also has a thermal sensor system that allows timely detection of fever patients. Suspected patients other than Corona will receive free treatment here," the public health department said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via