MUMBAI : Maharashtra on Thursday reported 2436 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 80229.

Active cases however, are at 42215 and total patients discharged so far are 35156.

Of the total cases Mumbai's tally was at 46080. Active cases in Mumbai are at 25768. The city's death toll stood at 1519.

After Mumbai, Thane reported most number of cases at 11877 with active cases at 7140 and total deaths at 292.

With 139 new deaths reported today, total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease stood at 2849.

Recovery rate in the state is 43.81% while mortality rate is at 3.55%.

There are total 83 laboratories functional in the state for covid-19 diagnosis – 46 government ones and 37 private ones, the state public health department said in a press statement.

Currently, 5,45,947 people are in home quarantine. There are 72,375 beds available in quarantine institutions and 30,291 people are in institutional quarantine at present.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 3479 active containment zones in the state currently.

