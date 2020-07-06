Under the fifth phase of Mission Begin Again plan of Maharashtra government amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the state government on Monday issued fresh guidelines for easing lockdown restrictions further.

Under the new orders, hotels and other entities providing accommodation services like lodges and guest houses outside containment zones to operate from 8 July at 33% of their capacity. These also include guest houses outside the containment zones with restricted entry.

However, the government also stated that these entities if being used for quarantine facilities will continue to be used so unless decided otherwise by district or municipal administration.

"Similarly, some part/ whole of the balance unused capacity (67%) can also be used for quarantine facility by district/municipal administration," the government said in a statement.

The permission has been granted on conditions of these entities adhering to social distancing norms and other protocols.

Entry to the hotel will be allowed only after proper thermal screening of the residents. Hand sanitizers should be provided to all the residents and staff. Only asymptomatic guests will be allowed and they should provide details such as medical and travel history along with the ID to stay in the hotels.

Appropriate protection gears such as face masks/ cover to be available to guests and staff.

However, the orders also stated that shopping malls are still not allowed to open in the state in the wake of the decisions taken in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Us of Aarogya Setu app is mandatory.

Even with hotels opening, games, gymnasiums and other public rooms will remain closed, the statement read.

On the other hand, the state government has extended the lockdown at state's Aurangabad district with a slew of restrictions. The lockdown will take place from10 -18 July 10 to curb the rising cases of coronavirus, officials said. Only essential services will be allowed to operate during this period, they said.

On 29 June, Maharashtra government extended lockdown from 30 June to 31 July after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urged caution amid the spurt in novel coronavirus cases and deaths in the state.

In the guidelines issued under 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions, and phase-wise opening, the state government asked officials to enforce measures and necessary restrictions during the extended lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Intra-district bus service will be allowed with maximum 50% capacity per bus with physical distancing and sanitation measures, it added. To know what activities are allowed in the state and what are not, click here.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,555 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 2,06,619. Active cases have now reached 86,040 while 1,11,740 patients have recovered from the highly contagious disease so far.

The death toll in the state has reached 4,899 after 69 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the state in a single day.

