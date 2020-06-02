Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued show cause notices to four prominent private hospitals in Mumbai for their failure to comply with rules laid down by the government for treatment of coronavirus patients.

These hospitals include: Bombay Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Hinduja Hospital and Lilavati Hospital.

Dr Sudhakar Shinde, state Health Assurance Society head, warned the hospitals that strict action will be taken against them if they do not comply with the order issued by the state government.

On Monday, Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope through his hospital rounds learned that patients have long waiting hours at private hospitals even when 50% of their beds are vacant.

"At these hospitals there was no notice about availability of beds for covid-19 patients. The rates fixed by the government for covid-19 treatment were not displayed. Many patients have to wait even when 50% of their capacity is vacant," the state public health department said in a statement.

Last month, the state government decided to take over 80% of general category beds and all the ICU beds in the city’s private health care facilities for treatment of Covid-19 patients. But many are still complaining of non-availability of beds at these hospitals.

"The hospital administration should provide accurate information about the beds provided to the patients on the public board," the statement added.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,361 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 70,013. Active cases, however, are at 37534 and total patients discharged so far are 30,018.

Of the total cases, Mumbai's tally was at 41,099. Active cases in Mumbai are at 22,789. The city's death toll stood at 1,319. After Mumbai, Thane reported most number of cases at 9,941 with active cases at 6,089 and total deaths at 215. Total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease stood at 2,362.

As part of its plans to make available nearly one lakh beds available for covid-19 patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been, adding beds at various location in the Mumbai metropolitan region. This, apart from taking over 80% capacity in private hospitals.

Arrangements for these beds are being made at the Corona Care Centres being set up at Bandra Kural Complex (BKC), Goregaon, Mulund, Dahisar, Worli Dairy Colony, Wankhede Stadium and Worli NSCI.

On Monday the municipal corporation set up a 200-bed corona hospital with oxygen facilities near Maharashtra Nature Park at Dharavi, which was to be commissioned today.

"The 200-bed hospital has been set up in just 15 days and each bed has oxygen. Therefore, the coronary artery patient who is experiencing difficulty in breathing will be immediately brought to the center and treated with oxygen," said the public health department. 10 doctors, 15 nurses, ward boys and full time ambulances are also available for this hospital.

