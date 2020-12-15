Covid-19: Maharashtra govt slashes RT-PCR test rate from 980 to 700

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that it has reduced the RT-PCR test for Covid-19 by ₹280 to ₹700.

The earlier test rate earlier in the state was fixed at ₹980. The government's statement comes just days after the Centre asked all states to increase the number of RT-PCR tests.

RT-PCT tests in the state today cost anywhere between ₹980 and ₹1,800 in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,442 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,86,807, the state health department said.

With 70 more persons succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative toll mounted to 48,339.

A total of 4,395 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 17,66,010, an official said, adding that the state has so far conducted 1,18,06,808 tests.

Maharashtra is now left with 71,356 active cases.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi and the Congress-led government in Rajasthan also recently announced reduction in the prices of RT-PCR tests.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via