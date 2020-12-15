OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Maharashtra govt slashes RT-PCR test rate from 980 to 700
Medical Staff collects the swab sample for mandatory RT-PCR COVID-19 testing from passengers arriving in Mumbai (ANI)
Medical Staff collects the swab sample for mandatory RT-PCR COVID-19 testing from passengers arriving in Mumbai (ANI)

Covid-19: Maharashtra govt slashes RT-PCR test rate from 980 to 700

1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2020, 09:45 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

RT-PCT tests in the state today cost anywhere between 980 and 1,800 in the state

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that it has reduced the RT-PCR test for Covid-19 by 280 to 700.

The earlier test rate earlier in the state was fixed at 980. The government's statement comes just days after the Centre asked all states to increase the number of RT-PCR tests.

RT-PCT tests in the state today cost anywhere between 980 and 1,800 in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,442 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,86,807, the state health department said.

With 70 more persons succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative toll mounted to 48,339.

A total of 4,395 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 17,66,010, an official said, adding that the state has so far conducted 1,18,06,808 tests.

Maharashtra is now left with 71,356 active cases.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi and the Congress-led government in Rajasthan also recently announced reduction in the prices of RT-PCR tests.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout