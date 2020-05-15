Covid-19: Maharashtra looks to strengthen health system, restart businesses

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a meeting with his senior ministers, on Friday discussed ways to strengthen the state's health system and resume certain commercial activities while preparing for the fourth phase of lockdown till at least 31 May.

Besides state home minister Anil Deshmukh, water resources minister Jayant Patil, health minister Rajesh Tope, and environment minister Aditya Thackeray, the meeting was attended by NCP president Sharad Pawar.

The third phase of the lockdown ends on 17 May and the next decision will be taken after seeing how the central government decides to go about with the fourth phase of lockdown, the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country due to covid-19. The current count of covid-19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 27,524. At least 1,602 patients have been identified as positive on Thursday. Also, 512 patients have been discharged on Thursday after recovery. In total, 6,059 patients have recovered from the disease. Total number of active patients stand at 20,441, said Tope .

Mumbai, the worst-affected city in India, recorded 998 new cases on Thursday, taking the total count over the 16,000-mark. The city now has 16,579 positive cases and has recorded 621 fatalities.

The meeting, besides reviewing the lockdown, discussed the state of the health system, law and order, and the issue of migrant workers.

After 20 April, industries and businesses were started in the green and orange zones in the state with some relaxation.

Following this, approval had been given to restart 65,000 industries, of which 35,000 industries have already resumed operations and 9 lakh workers have been recruited.

“Work is underway to send workers from other states, with the exception of West Bengal. Railways have started sending workers to other states with the exception of West Bengal. It was also informed that a labour bureau has been set up to provide enough labourers to the industries, which are facing labor shortages as thousands of migrant workers have left for their homes," said Thackeray’s office.

The ministers also reviewed the need for medical equipment as well as the requirement to fill up vacancies in hospitals and healthcare centres.

The government discussed relaxation of norms in certain areas of Maharashtra during the fourth phase of the lockdown and ways to enforce restrictions in red zones and containment zones.

“Further planning would have to be done in a limited manner and with due care without opening the boundaries of the districts. The crisis is not over yet. We are taking the help of the task force of doctors," said Thackeray.

The state government, in April, had formed a nine-member task force of specialist doctors from government and private hospitals to suggest measures to minimise the death rate and for clinical management of critically ill covid-19 patients.

On Friday, Mumbai Mirror reported that the government may set aside 80% of all beds (around 22,000 beds) in the city’s private and public hospitals for coronavirus patients as over 20,000 patients are likely to need hospitalisation as cases peak in the city in a week or so.

The city has 30,000 beds across its private and public hospitals capable of providing critical care.

Meanwhile, Pawar said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to resolve the issues faced by the sugar industry in the state amid the lockdown.

The ministers also discussed the suggestions of an expert committee on ways to implement the package given by the central government in the state and how to prevent the medical crisis in the fourth phase of lockdown.

