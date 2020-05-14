MUMBAI : Maharashtra may extend the lockdown in the state till 31 May as the state has been witnessing a continuous rise in the number of covid-19 cases.

"The current count of COVID-19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 27,524. Today, newly 1,602 patients have been identified as positive. Also, newly 512 patients have been cured today, totally 6059 patients are cured and discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 20441" said Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

Maharashtra, on Thursday, has recorded the highest jump in daily cases of covid-19.

Covid-19 cases were around 25,922 in Maharashtra and 15,747 in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, had on 8 May indicated that the lockdown may be extended till the end of May since he was told by experts that the number of covid-19 cases may rise the most during May.

Thackeray, on Thursday, held a series of meetings with several ministers of the state, including the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, to review the current economic and security situation of the state.

The ministers are expected to discuss the post-lockdown economic revival plan for the state. However, details of the discussions in the meeting could not be ascertained. Calls and messages made to a number of ministers, including the chief minister, remained unanswered.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state due to Covid-19. According to Union health ministry update on Thursday morning, the state had 25,922 Covid-19 positive cases and 975 deaths.

The state recorded 1,495 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and registered 54 deaths due to the disease. Of these, 33 were men and 21 were women. 29 of them aged over 60 years, 21 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and four were aged less than 40 years. 67% of these patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease etc.

Of the 54, at least 40 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, six in Pune, two each in Jalgaon, Solapur city and Aurangabad city and 1 was recorded in Vasai-Virar and Ratnagiri.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 1439 active containment zones in the state currently.

A total of 5547 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery. Currently, 2,98,213 people are in home quarantine and 14627 people are in institutional quarantine.

