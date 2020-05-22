With nearly 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases recorded in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the state's Covid-19 count crossed 44,000-mark today.

As many as 2,940 more patients were reported positive with the virus today, taking the state's tally to 44,582, according to Maharashtra Health Department. This is the biggest spike the state recorded in terms of fresh cases in a single day and the sixth consecutive day where more than 2,000 cases were reported in 24-hour period.

The death toll also increased to 1,517 after 63 more deaths were recorded in the state, it said.

Of these staggering numbers, Mumbai alone reported 1,751 new confirmed cases and 27 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the city to 27,068. The death toll in the city also surged to 909 since Thursday, according to Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

However, as many as 329 positive patients discharged since yesterday, taking the total number of cured patients in the city to 7,080.

Of these cases, 53 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area today. Total positive cases in Dharavi increase to 1478 and 57 deaths, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

There are currently 30,474 active patients in the state while 12,583 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease. As many as 3,32,777 people have been tested in the state so far.

Meanwhile, India today witnessed the biggest spike in novel coronavirus cases in last 24 hours with 6,088 fresh cases across the country. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 118,447. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi registered record number of Covid-19 cases yesterday.

The death toll in the country also surged to 3,583 today after 150 coronavirus patients succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours.

