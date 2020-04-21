Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to reinstate a full lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), just a day after the some restrictions were partially lifted. In an order on Tuesday evening, Ajoy Mehta, Chief Secretary, Maharashtra withdrew the order recommending partial lifting of the lockdown for areas under MMR and PMR.

"In view of the large number of people commuting because of the relaxation issued under order dated 17 April (which allowed a partial lifting of the lockdown) and also the imminent threat of further spread of the pandemic, it is hereby directed that in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region, the order issued on 17 April will not apply and the position prevailing prior to the issuing of the 17 April order shall be reinstated."

In the 17 April order, the Maharashtra government issued guidelines on partial lifting of lock down from 20 April. Among the sectors that have been allowed to resume activities are agriculture and its branches (horticulture, fisheries, plantations, animal husbandry,forest related activities), MNREGA work, movement of cargo, functioning of commercial and private establishments, industries operating in rural areas, manufacturing in special economic zones and industries townships only in non-containment zones, construction of roads, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, renewable energy projects and all urgent pre-monsoon related work can also resume.With Tuesday’s order, all of these activities will be disallowed again in MMR and PMR, the two largest metropolitan areas in the state.

By Tuesday evening, Maharashtra reported 5218 positive cases of covid-19 and 251 deaths, rising by 552 cases and 19 deaths from Monday. The bulk of cases are from Mumbai (3451 cases, 151 deaths) and several areas within the city have been identified as hotspots and sealed by municipal authorities.

Share Via