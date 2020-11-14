COVID-19: Maharashtra reported 4,237 fresh cases in last 24 hours

Maharashtra reported 4,237 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. With this, the total COVID-19 tally reaches to 17,44,698, the health department said.

At least 105 people succumbed to death in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 45,914, it said.

A total of 2,707 patients were discharged in the day. So far 16,12,314 patients have been recovered.

The state is now left with 85,503 active cases. The COVID-19 situation in the state has considerably improved in the last few weeks

All religious places in Maharashtra will reopen for devotees from Monday, 16 November, after several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil said, "The decision has come at the right time when the number of corona patients is low. The rules will be the same for all the religious places. The use of masks, sanitizers would be mandatory. Social distancing is very important."

"Just like discipline and restraint were observed while celebrating Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi,Navratri and Pandharpur wari (annual pilgrimage), followers of other faiths also celebrated festivals like Eid, Mount Mary festival by keeping the COVID-19 safety protocol in mind," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via